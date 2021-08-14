The United Way raises money for organization through annual Porty City Jerry Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In-person events are once again popping up around Wilmington, including a return to the annual Port City Jerry Day for The United Way.

After being cancelled last year due to COVID, the event raising money for The United Way was held today at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.

A variety of vendors were on hand, with a ‘Grateful Dead’ cover band entertaining the crowd during the evening.

Many say it just feels great to have a return to outdoor gathering events.

“To have the best live music that I think music has to offer, but also for a great cause,” City of Wilmington Legislative Affairs Director Tony McEwen said. “I mean, there’s nothing not to be excited about. It’s a beautiful thing. Everyone you see here is going to have smiles on their faces knowing that they’re having a good time for a good cause.”

McEwen feels the Porty City Jerry event is one of the best ways to bring the community and The United Way together.