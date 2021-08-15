1 adult and 1 juvenile charged after short police chase

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Sunday, Wilmington Police responded to the 1000 Block of South 10th Street shortly after 3:30p.m. in reference to a vehicle leaving the area believed to be involved in the ShotSpotter alert.

Officers were able to catch up to the vehicle and after a short chase the vehicle stopped in the 1100 Block of Dawson Street.

3 people inside of the vehicle were detained and questioned.

No property damage or injuries were reported.

Police were not able to prove the people in the vehicle were responsible for the ShotSpotter going off.

20-year-old Mehki Lemon was charged with Felony Speeding to Elude, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

A juvenile was charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon and released to parent/guardian.

A third juvenile was not charged.