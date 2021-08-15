29-year-old Fort Bragg paratrooper found dead in barracks, officials say

A Fort Bragg paratrooper was found dead in his barracks on Friday, military officials said.

Pfc. Mikel Rubino, 29, was pronounced dead after emergency medical services arrived and attempted life-saving measures, according to .

“The loss of Mikel to his family, friends, and fellow Paratroopers is a tragedy,” Col. Phillip J. Kiniery III, commander 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, said in a statement. “We mourn Mikel’s passing alongside his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all during this difficult time.”

Rubino, of Orville, California, is survived by his wife Alyssa, his daughter Legacy and his mother Sheila.

