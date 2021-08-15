Confederate monument pedestals removed from downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Two stone pedestals, that once held confederate statues have been removed from downtown Wilmington.

Today, crews contracted by the City of Wilmington removed the stone confederate monument pedestals that were located at 3rd and Dock streets, and 3rd and Market streets. The crews began removal at 5am, loading the pedestals up by crane onto trucks. The pedestals have been moved to interim storage with their accompanying statues. Through a settled agreement with the city, Cape Fear 3 will initiate the transfer of possession.