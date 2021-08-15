Folks come out to Food Truck Rodeo in Odgen Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Sunday in New Hanover County, a food truck rodeo was set up in in Ogden Park featuring 20 local food trucks.

This was the 13th food truck event held by parks conservancy of New Hanover County to raise funds for New Hanover County’s parks.

Attendees were able to listen to live music and enjoy food from food trucks like Poor Piggy’s BBQ, P.T.’S Olde Fashioned Grille, and Kona Ice.

The event was free and open to the public, attendees only needed money to purchase food and beverages.

“We actually do several a year, we do like a fall and a spring normally, and we haven’t been able to have one in the past year. this is our big fundraiser, so it’s really great to have this big turnout, and be able to have it going again,” said Jessica Gray, Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County president.

The Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County is a non-profit organization that supports New Hanover County’s Parks through fundraising and volunteerism, using funds raised to care for and improve the parks.