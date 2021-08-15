Local church holds a Stuff the Bus event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Sunday, a local church came together with a non-profit organization to donate school supplies to schools in New Hanover and Pender Counties.

Port City Community Church and communities in schools of the cape fear teamed up to hold a stuff the bus event at 3 of the church’s locations. People were able to drop off school supplies to one of the locations in Wilmington, Leland, and New Bern.

‘Community In Schools’ special projects director, Annie Adams, said they have seen a positive response from the community. She said the organization received generous donations at Port City Community Church’s Wilmington location.



“The goal is to just get as many as we can to help students, and we collect throughout the year and try to help fulfill needs of the schools and teachers might have throughout the school year. So, it’s not just the first of the year,” said Annie Adams.

‘Communities In Schools’ of the Cape Fear, usually gets thousands of dollars worth of school supplies each year, having a positive impact on multiple schools in New Hanover and Pender Counties.

“We usually raise about $120,000 in school supplies, and the we divvy that out between the schools, and get them right into the school counselors hands,” said Adams.

Port City Community Church has held a stuff the bus event for 12 years, and is thankful for the opportunity to hold the annual event.

“I think what it will do for some families, that are not probably able to afford these things, it’s great for those families to feel like ‘hey, we can start school fresh, we can go into our classes kind of feeling normal’. I think it’s just a great opportunity for the students,” said Javi Mendoza, Port City Community Church Community Engagement Pastor.

On Wednesday, ‘Communities In Schools’ will distribute the supplies to school counselors with New Hanover and Pender Counties, in preparation for the 2020 to 2021 school year.