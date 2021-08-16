Brunswick County plans more pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Appointments are not necessary and individuals can receive either their first or second dose at these special clinics. COVID-19 vaccines are free and insurance is not required.

Tuesday, Aug. 17 / Leland Area

Location: Leland Middle School Gym / 927 Old Fayetteville Road, Leland

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-Up

Wednesday, Aug. 18 / Winnabow Area

Location: Town Creek Middle School Gym / 6370 Lake Park Drive SE, Winnabow

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-Up

Thursday, Aug. 19 / Southport Area

Location: Southport Concert in the Park / Franklin Square Park, 130 E West St., Southport

Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-Up

Monday, Aug. 23 / Oak Island Area

Location: Oak Island Farmers Market / Middleton Park behind Town Hall / 4610 E. Dolphin Drive, Oak Island

Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-Up

Tuesday, Aug. 24 through Thursday, Aug. 26 (Aug. 24, 25, and 26) / Shallotte Area

Location: Coastal Cinemas 10 / 5200 Bridger Road, Shallotte

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Drive-Thru

Health Services will have all three vaccine types—Pfizer, Moderna and J&J—available at each clinic. Currently, all community members aged 12 and older are eligible to receive vaccines, however those aged 12-17 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only.

If you come to a pop-up clinic for a second dose vaccination and received your first vaccination outside of North Carolina, you must provide proof of the vaccination. Our team cannot access other states’ vaccination systems to verify your first vaccination.

Insurance is not required for a vaccine, but you are encouraged to bring your ID and insurance cards to the clinic, if available.

If an event is scheduled for an indoor location or is moved indoors due to weather, the clinic will follow the state guidelines for a clinical setting and require everyone to wear masks.

Community members can still book appointments at Brunswick County Health Services’ main vaccination clinic in Bolivia (25 Courthouse Drive, Building A, Bolivia, 28422). Book online or call the Public Health Call Line to schedule an appointment:

Schedule online here

Call the Public Health Call Line at 910.253.2339 (Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays)

Appointments are still required at the main clinic and must be made either online or over the phone. The clinic in Bolivia cannot schedule your vaccination in person.

The main vaccination clinic will follow the state guidelines for a clinical setting and require everyone to wear masks.

More information about COVID-19 vaccines is at brunswickcountync.gov/vaccines