CFCC looking forward to a successful, fully in-person school year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After going through ups and down over the past year due to the pandemic, Cape Fear Community College says it is on track to have a somewhat normal school year.

That has students and faculty alike looking forward to what this semester has in store.

“Through our social media we hear a lot from students indicating they’re excited about getting back face to face,” CFCC President Jim Morton said.

Morton feels there are a variety of reasons to be optimistic about this semester.

“It has never been a better time to come to Cape Fear Community College because of financial reasons,” Morton said. “We have many new funding sources this year.”

Morton says that despite the recent challenges, students continue to be successful.

“We had a graduating class the other day,” Morton added. “47 of them graduated and all 47 were offered jobs. Cape Fear Community College can offer you an opportunity, whatever your desire may be.”

Although Morton is confident classes will be in person all year, he says they have a plan in place if the pandemic gets worse.

“Each class is built in with an online component,” Morton said. “So that means that if we were forced to go back strictly to online we can do that easily. Last year when that happened, all these classes did not have an online component. We had to, in the matter of a couple weeks, transition to that. But now we’re set up and ready to go, prepared for that if that were to happen.”

Morton says no matter what unfolds this school year, CFCC will continue to help students succeed.

“We love to understand the need and the business and the industry, in the region and locally,” Morton said. “Then develop a curriculum program to help support that. Because that’s what we do best is build that talent pipeline to help support business and industry.”