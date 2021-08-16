CFPUA to move all customers to monthly billing schedule

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will move all customers to a monthly billing schedule in October 2021.

Since opening in 2008, CFPUA has issued customers’ water and sewer bills on a bimonthly basis. Starting in October, customers will begin receiving their CFPUA bill once per month.

- Advertisement -

The company says that moving to monthly billing will bring customers’ CFPUA bills more in-line with other household expenses, making them easier for customers to manage.

The change will not affect the rates that customers pay for water and sewer by volume. Because bills will now be issued monthly, the fixed service charges that appear on customers’ bills will be half of what they were on bimonthly bills.

“This is a change that many of our customers have requested over the years,” CFPUA Customer Service Director Kristi Irick said. “We’re excited to move to a schedule that we feel will make it easier for customers to manage and keep up with their bills.”

While the transition to monthly billing will begin in October, it is possible that some customers may receive their final bimonthly bill in the first few days of October.

To check whether a bill is in the old bimonthly format or the new monthly format, check the “Meter Readings” section near the bottom of your bill:

If the “Present Read” and “Previous Read” dates are two months apart, that is a bimonthly bill and your next bill should be in the monthly format.

For more information on monthly billing, please visit CFPUA.org/Monthly.