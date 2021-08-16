Filming for “Florida Man” underway at Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to soak up the sun at Carolina Beach this week, you may see some movie production crews working on a new Netflix series.

Filming for “Florida Man” will be taking place Monday and a section of the beach strand near the 300 block of Carolina Beach Avenue North will be closed.

Anyone trying to access the beach in this location will be redirected to the north or south of the area. The beach strand will reopen to the public Monday evening.

There could also be some minor traffic delays today through Wednesday due to filming in the area.