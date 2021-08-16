Historic Wilmington Foundation to host Run Through History 5k and 1-Mile Walk

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a great way to learn about the history of downtown Wilmington, check out the Historic Wilmington Foundation’s (HWF) 2nd annual Run Through History 5k and 1-Mile Walk.

The self-guided fundraising fun run will be held August 20-22.

“It’s an opportunity to spring, saunter or stroll by notable places that have been preserved downtown,” said HWF Executive Director Travis Gilbert. “The 5k and 1-Mile Walk will guide you past lesser-known locales and some of Wilmington’s most legendary places.”

During the event, participants will see houses saved by the HWF, buildings bearing plaques about the buildings’ history, and structures the organization advocates for every day.

“As part of HWF’s commitment to honor and share our community’s complete, diverse past, at least one-half of our maps’ featured sites are related to local Black history,” Gilbert said.

You’ll also pass by notable places demolished and lost, a reminder of the importance of protecting and preserving the irreplaceable.

“To encompass a broader map of Wilmington’s built history, we’ve created not just one, but four maps,” Gilbert said. “Our maps are new and improved in 2021, with updated sites and stories!”

The Northside route is a full 5k, and the Southside, Wilmington’s Cemeteries and Forest Hills are each one-mile in length. You can choose to walk one, two, or even all three routes.

For those concerned about COVID-19 safety protocols, the run lends itself to social distancing and avoiding large, crowded places. All participants will receive the 5k and 1-Mile map and guidebook upon registering. You are encouraged to walk or run the routes anytime over the weekend of August 20 through August 22.

“There’s no need to participate in a group, hit the pavement by yourself, or with members of your COVID pod, whatever makes you feel safe and comfortable,” Gilbert said. “You may engage with other participants and HWF by taking selfies and interacting on social media!”

The goal of Run Through History is not to run the four routes the fastest.

“Instead, we encourage participants to take the time to enjoy the routes and learn about the historic sites on the routes by reading their brief descriptions in the Run Through History guide,” he said.

Since the HWF’s establishment in 1966, the organization has saved hundreds of historic buildings through preservation easements, donation, and relocation, as well as advocacy, education, and negotiation.

To register for the Run Through History, go to historicwilmington.org, stop by the HWF’s office at 211 Orange Street (Monday-Friday, 10 AM-4 PM), or call 910-762-2511.