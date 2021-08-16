Man charged in Kure Beach hit and run

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Carolina Beach man faces charges in a hit and run that injured a juvenile.

James Matthew Walker, 67, is charged with felony hit and run with injury and driving while license revoked.

On Tuesday, Kure Beach Police responded to a hit and run involving a pedestrian at Alabama Avenue and Swordfish Lane.

When officers arrived they found a juvenile male who had been hit. A surveillance camera also captured video of the crash.

The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and was able to give officers a description of the vehicle.

Shortly after the crash, officers did locate a vehicle believed to be involved in the hit and run.

Kure Beach and Carolina Beach Police began their criminal investigation which led to charges against Walker.

He was taken into custody and placed under a $35,000 bond.