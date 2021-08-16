New Hanover Co. democratic representatives share statements on unrest in Afghanistan

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Democratic leaders in New Hanover County shared statements on the unrest in Afghanistan on Monday.

Representative Deb Butler wrote, “My heart is with the Afghan people this evening especially the women and little girls who are likely to suffer the most in this circumstance. This feels like a classic no-win situation with which four U. S. Presidents have now struggled. It also reminds me that our challenges are small in comparison and it makes me grateful that I am an American.”

Andre Brown, chair of the New Hanover County Democratic Party, shared a statement that reads, “President Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan ends the longest war in our country’s history. Mr. Biden was determined not to pass this war on to another [fifth] President. At this point in time, it is imperative that our American personnel and our Afghan allies can safely evacuate the country.

Moving forward, we are confident that the Biden administration will do everything both diplomatically and economically within its power to protect the safety and welfare of Afghan refugees and the rights of Afghan women.”



