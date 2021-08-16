UNCW holds convocation for the class of 2025, as campus prepares for a new school year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Students at UNCW are just two days from the official start of the fall semester.

The university welcomed the class of 2025 this morning during a convocation ceremony at Trask Coliseum.

Due to COVID precautions, only students were allowed to attend the ceremony, with staff watching the ceremony on a live stream.

Move-in day on campus was this past weekend, with many students making final preparations for the start of classes.

Some students say last year wasn’t the year they were hoping for, and are optimistic this year will be better.

“It was just a lot of time by myself,” UNCW Sophomore Danica Galvin said. “I didn’t get the whole college experience that I wanted to. I didn’t get to go to any parties, or anything of the sort. So I hope this year I’ll be able to be a little more social, while also being safe.”

The final day of the 2021 fall semester is set for December 1st.