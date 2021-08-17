Brunswick County Schools expands mask mandate

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools has revised its mask mandate in light of a surge of the delta variant of COVID-19.

Now, all students and staff will be required to wear a face covering inside school buildings for the start of the 2021-22 school year, effective immediately.

Initially, Brunswick County Schools had mandated that all students and unvaccinated staff would have to wear face masks. Fully vaccinated staff would have the option to wear a mask or not.

During the August 17, 2021 BCS Committee Meetings, board members approved amending the face covering policy to include ‘all staff’ regardless of vaccination status.

Board members also agreed to review the policy on a continuous basis to determine when it is time to modify the policy again.

The only exception to the mask mandate: Student-athletes actively playing sports (example: on the court) do not have to wear a face covering.

All visitors to schools in the county are required to wear a face covering.

Face coverings are also required on Brunswick County school buses.