Home News NC Child dies from brain-eating amoeba after swimming in private pond at home

Child dies from brain-eating amoeba after swimming in private pond at home

By
WWAY News
-
0
Naegleria fowleri is known as the "brain-eating amoeba." (Photo: CDC/MGN)

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) – A child has died from brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a private pond at home in central North Carolina.

Public health officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the death on Tuesday.

Officials say the child died Friday after developing an illness caused by an amoeba that is naturally present in freshwater.

The child got sick after swimming in a private pond at home in central North Carolina in early August.

To protect the family’s privacy, health officials say no other identifying information will be released.

Read more here.

