Court: University of South Carolina allowed to mandate masks on campus

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a mask mandate instituted by the University of South Carolina last month doesn’t violate a state budget proviso.

University officials withdrew the rule requiring masks inside campus buildings earlier this month after state Attorney General Alan Wilson opined that the mandate was “likely not consistent with the intent of the Legislature.”

Wilson cited a budget proviso that the high court has now interpreted to mean public universities and colleges can’t enforce a mask mandate that only applies to the unvaccinated.

Education officials have called on the state legislature to rescind a separate proviso that limits public school districts from using appropriated funds to mandate masks.

