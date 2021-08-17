Fugitive sex offender living under alias in Wilmington sentenced to prison

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A sex offender who was on the run for two years before being caught in New Hanover County during a checkpoint is going to prison.

Henry Lewis Sisk, 48, was sentenced to more than four years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender.

In 2008, Sisk was convicted of an offense involving sexual contact with a 5-year-old. His sentence included a lifetime registration requirement.

After being released, Sisk moved to Michigan where he initially registered but by late 2017, Sisk had absconded and in January 2018, a warrant was issued in Michigan for failure to register.

Investigators learned that Sisk traveled to South Carolina in early 2019, where he allegedly had sexual contact with a 4-year-old, according to an April 2019 warrant that remains pending.

By June 2019, Sisk had relocated to Wilmington and was living under the alias of Johnny Osborne.

In January 2020, Sisk was stopped at a checkpoint in New Hanover County and identified himself as Johnny Osborne but was unable to produce a license. He was eventually identified as Sisk by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office through fingerprint analysis.

Sisk did not, as required, register as a sex offender anywhere in North Carolina.

Sisk pleaded guilty on May 11.