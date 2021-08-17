Novant Health provides update on latest COVID numbers across the Cape Fear

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides along Turkey's Black Sea coast has climbed to at least 55, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday, as authorities disputed reports that hundreds of people were missing.
The Wolfpack historically are a very good football team. However, in the pandemic-shortened season, they had a pedestrian 3-3 record.
But Coach Jarret Price says that's not the standard, and his team is ready to make a run.
The death toll from severe floods and mudslides along Turkey's Black Sea coast has climbed to at least 55, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday, as authorities disputed reports that hundreds of people were missing.
The Wolfpack historically are a very good football team. However, in the pandemic-shortened season, they had a pedestrian 3-3 record.
But Coach Jarret Price says that's not the standard, and his team is ready to make a run.
He feels it is more important than ever to get vaccinated, also saying a third dose could be required soon.
“I do anticipate in the coming weeks the FDA will give guidance on a third vaccination dose for everyone, regardless of age or medical history,” Priest said. “We’ll be prepared to administer vaccines for those individuals as well.”
Priest says more than 270,000 people have been fully vaccinated by Novant Health.
We're everywhere you need us to be. #ThisIsThePlace
Talk To Us
Talk to WWAY's anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, report it! We'd love to hear from you.