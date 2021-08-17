Novant Health provides update on latest COVID numbers across the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health conducted a media briefing today, discussing the latest on COVID numbers around the area.

According to Novant Health doctor David Priest, as COVID numbers rise, the majority of people catching it and dying are unvaccinated.

He feels it is more important than ever to get vaccinated, also saying a third dose could be required soon.

“I do anticipate in the coming weeks the FDA will give guidance on a third vaccination dose for everyone, regardless of age or medical history,” Priest said. “We’ll be prepared to administer vaccines for those individuals as well.”

Priest says more than 270,000 people have been fully vaccinated by Novant Health.