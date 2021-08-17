Pet Pals: 2-year-old Boxer Mix looking for her forever home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 2-year-old Boxer Mix.

New Hanover County Animal Services Supervisor Stephen Watson described her to be a free thinker, strong, and active. She likes being in homes with no other pets or small children and that she’s a real love bug. She’s fully spayed, has all her shots, and is microchipped.

Adoption hours are weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. New Hanover County Animal Control is located at 180 division drive in Wilmington.

A meet and greet is required prior to adoption, and if you have any other dogs in your home you are asked to bring them as well.

County residents can adopt for $70