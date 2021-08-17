Pints for Preservation to benefit Bellamy Mansion Museum

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Get ready to raise a glass to the foamiest fundraiser in the Cape Fear!

The Pints for Preservation collaboration between Wilmington’s Hi-Wire Brewing and the Bellamy Mansion Museum raises money to support community programming.

The fundraiser is Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Hi-Wire, located at 1020 Princess St. in Wilmington.

For every pint of flagship beer sold, Hi-Wire will donate $1 to Bellamy.

The event is free to attend, and open to the public.

Museum director Gareth Evans told Good Morning Carolina’s Donna Gregory how the idea came to fruition this year.

