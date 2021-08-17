SC ranks worst coastal driving state in US, app study shows

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. ( A recent study from car ownership super app, Jerry, sought out to see whether the east coast or west coast had the better drivers.

The data showed that South Carolina ranked highest on the list of all coastal US states for having the most drivers with violations.

According to the app, 37.41% of Palmetto State drivers had violations, which made it the worst coastal driving state in the US.

This number is less than half a percent higher than North Carolina, where 37.04% of drivers had violations.

