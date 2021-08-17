The death toll from severe floods and mudslides along Turkey's Black Sea coast has climbed to at least 55, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday, as authorities disputed reports that hundreds of people were missing.
The Wolfpack historically are a very good football team. However, in the pandemic-shortened season, they had a pedestrian 3-3 record.
But Coach Jarret Price says that's not the standard, and his team is ready to make a run.
The death toll from severe floods and mudslides along Turkey's Black Sea coast has climbed to at least 55, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday, as authorities disputed reports that hundreds of people were missing.
The Wolfpack historically are a very good football team. However, in the pandemic-shortened season, they had a pedestrian 3-3 record.
But Coach Jarret Price says that's not the standard, and his team is ready to make a run.