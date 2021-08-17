West Bladen cancels football workouts, first game due to positive COVID-19 cases

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — West Bladen High School’s junior varsity and

varsity football teams have canceled workouts and competitive play through August 24 after three people associated with the teams tested positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, 45 people have been identified as close contact exposures to those who tested positive.

Previously scheduled games that will not be played during the quarantine period are South

Columbus scheduled for Friday. It is uncertain if the teams will play West Columbus scheduled for August 27. A decision has not been made as to whether a make-up game will be scheduled between these schools.

The boy’s JV team will return to workouts and competitive play after August 23 and the varsity team will return to workouts and competitive play after August 22.

The health department is investigating the case and is working with school staff to identify

anyone who may have had close contact with the COVID-19 cases.

Those who were in close contact will remain off-campus for up to 10 calendar days to ensure that there will not be potential further spread.

Bladen County Schools are following CDC and DHHS guidelines as well as the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit as they continue to monitor the situation.