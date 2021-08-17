Wilmington children’s theater bringing ‘Shrek’ and ‘9 to 5’ to life

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Snow Productions Children’s Theater is bringing two popular movies to life on the musical stage in Wilmington this month.

Snow Production’s Executive Artistic Director Taylor Smith spoke with WWAY in a live interview about the two upcoming musical productions.

Snow is a Non Profit community theater committed to creating High Quality theatrical productions for students and adults.

Shrek is their Youth Academy Summer production featuring a cast ages 5-18. It is a musical retelling of the Dreamworks Film Shrek about an Ogre named Shrek on a quest with his friend Donkey to rescue Princess Fiona.

Shrek the musical is happening Aug 19 – 21 at North Front Theatre.

The musical “9 to 5” is also an adaptation of a classic movie featuring hit songs by Dolly Parton herself. It tells the story of Judy, Violet and Doralee and their quest to take down their boss Mr Frank Hart. While Shrek is for children of all ages, they do ask that those children be 13 and up to see 9 to 5.

The shows for 9to5 are August 27 – 29.

Click here to learn more and buy tickets for either show.