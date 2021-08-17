Wilmington children’s theater bringing ‘Shrek’ and ‘9 to 5’ to life

The dean of the school of journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, who led the effort to bring award-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones to her faculty, says she's stepping down.
The death toll from severe floods and mudslides along Turkey's Black Sea coast has climbed to at least 55, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday, as authorities disputed reports that hundreds of people were missing.
The Wolfpack historically are a very good football team. However, in the pandemic-shortened season, they had a pedestrian 3-3 record.
But Coach Jarret Price says that's not the standard, and his team is ready to make a run.
Snow is a Non Profit community theater committed to creating High Quality theatrical productions for students and adults.
Shrek is their Youth Academy Summer production featuring a cast ages 5-18. It is a musical retelling of the Dreamworks Film Shrek about an Ogre named Shrek on a quest with his friend Donkey to rescue Princess Fiona.
Shrek the musical is happening Aug 19 – 21 at North Front Theatre.
The musical “9 to 5” is also an adaptation of a classic movie featuring hit songs by Dolly Parton herself. It tells the story of Judy, Violet and Doralee and their quest to take down their boss Mr Frank Hart. While Shrek is for children of all ages, they do ask that those children be 13 and up to see 9 to 5.