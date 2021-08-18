Bidding now open on former Winnabow FAA property

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The U.S. General Services Administration announces a public online auction sale of a former Federal Aviation Administration beacon site in Winnabow.

Located at 3300 River Road near the western banks of the Cape Fear River, the 10.36-acre property is zoned “Conservation and Protection.” Permitted uses include single-family detached homes.

- Advertisement -

As part of its ongoing efforts to make more efficient use of our real estate assets, GSA is actively working with federal agencies to identify and repurpose unneeded properties. The sale of underutilized properties from the federal inventory helps facilitate local reuse, which promotes economic growth and saves taxpayer dollars.

“By auctioning property that is no longer needed by the federal government, GSA reduces the federal footprint and generates revenue and future savings for the government, all while creating new investment and economic development opportunities in local communities,” said Kevin Kerns, acting regional administrator for GSA’s Southeast Sunbelt Region.

Investors interested in obtaining additional information about the property and how to submit a bid may contact Aaron Hoke at 404-215-6882 or aaron.hoke@gsa.gov.

For more information on GSA’s online auctions of federally-owned property, visit https://realestatesales.gov.