Craven County authorities serving warrant on New Hanover County murder suspect

NEW BERN (WCTI/WWAY) — A search warrant for a suspect in a murder case was served Wednesday morning in New Bern.

WCTI reports a large police presence of both New Bern police and Craven County Sheriff’s Deputies on scene at the intersection of Wind Hill Court and S. Glenburnie Road.

Maj. David McFayden with the Craven Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WCTI that the warrant is being served for a murder suspect wanted in New Hanover County.

WWAY has reached out to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office for more details.