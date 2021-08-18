Wilmington, New Hanover Co. firefighters rescue Western NC flood victims

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Firefighters from Wilmington and New Hanover County are on day two of rescuing Western North Carolina flood victims.

According to the Wilmington Fire Department, members of the USAR Task Force were deployed Tuesday morning.

As of Wednesday afternoon, those firefighters have saved 16 adults, two children, and two pets from the flooded areas in Conover and Canton. Now, they’re searching areas around the Pigeon River by boat for anyone in need of assistance.

“There are some people that are missing,” said New Hanover County Fire Battalion Chief Rudolph Shackelford. ” Due to flooding, I’m guessing maybe swept away in the floods. I’m not 100 percent sure. They got some orders today, they’ve got to do a wide area search.”

No word yet one when that task force will return. The orders as of now are to search and recover.