New Hanover County Schools following the traditional calendar prepare for the 21-22 school year

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —New Hanover County Schools are making preparations for the first day of school next Monday.

This will be the first time students will be learning on-campus full-time since the beginning of the pandemic.

This fall, all schools in New Hanover County will require masks to be worn. In addition to encouraging students and staff to practice the 3W’s, some schools will still conduct temperature checks, while others may not.

Pamela Smith, an 8th grade teacher at Murray Middle School, says these guidelines are a welcome way to help keep everyone safe.

“Last year, we didn’t really know what to do when they came back into the classroom, and we had a lot of things in place that this year, because of the masks and because the mask is the shield we are able to have students in a closer proximity, as long as everybody’s following the rules,” said Pamela Smith, 8th grade teacher.

Murray Middle Principal Justin Fischetti, says the school will be limiting the number of students in hallways at one time, eating in the cafeteria, and sitting in common areas.

“We ‘ve looked at different parts of our master schedule to make sure that students are going to be spaced out. We’re going to space where feasible. We have about 900 students, and a little bit over 100 staff members, so the best we can in the space that we have and continuing to have our custodial staff take care of cleaning for the building as well,” said Justin Fischetti, Murray Middle School Principal.

Fischetti also said they anticipate many questions and concerns from parents regarding the guidelines, as COVID-19 case numbers rise across the area.

“We understand there are concerns, and what we want to do is make school as safe as possible, while also getting back to, you know, the reason why we’re here, which is providing the best education for students, and the best extracurricular opportunities for our students,” said Fischetti.

All New Hanover County Schools following the traditional calendar will return for the first day of classes on Monday, August 23.