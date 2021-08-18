TODAY: Rotary Clubs of Wilmington to host blood drive at Independence Mall

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Rotary Clubs of Wilmington & the Red Cross are teaming up to host a blood drive August 18 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Independence Mall in the JCPenney wing.

The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage.

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Right now, there is a shortage of all blood types especially “Type O.”

For many patients in hospitals awaiting surgeries and transplants, battling cancer or recovering from traumatic accidents, help can’t wait.

More donors are needed now to ensure enough blood is on the shelves when people need it most.

Click here to schedule an appointment to give blood.