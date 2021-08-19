68 nominees named for the coolest thing made in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) — Today, the NC Chamber announced the 68 nominees for its annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” online competition, including two things from the Cape Fear region.

Presented by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., the statewide contest invites the public to nominate and vote for their favorite product manufactured in North Carolina.

This year’s nominees include the rum cake made at Cape Fear Specialty Foods in Wilmington and the WATERTABLE by Staulk in Wrightsville Beach.

“Congratulations to our 2021 nominees; each product tells a special story of the impact and innovation manufacturers have on our great state,” said NC Chamber President and CEO Gary Salamido. “As we always say at the NC Chamber: what’s made in North Carolina makes North Carolina.”

In 2020, the NC Chamber launched the “Coolest Thing Made in NC” competition to celebrate North Carolina’s vital manufacturing community – and champion the next generation of manufacturers and creators by raising awareness about the rewarding careers of modern manufacturing. Last year, after 72 products nominated and 58,000 votes counted, Thomas Built Buses won the inaugural title for its Saf-T-Liner® C2 Jouley™ Electric School Bus.

“Manufacturing is an important part of our state economy, so we enjoy celebrating the products made right here in our back yard,” said Greg Plemmons, senior vice president of sales for Old Dominion Freight Line. “The businesses nominated for the ‘Coolest Thing’ competition represent the best of North Carolina, and Old Dominion is proud to partner with the NC Chamber for this unique contest.”

Go to coolestthingmadeinnc.com to vote for the coolest thing made in NC; the 15 semifinalists will be announced on September 2. The field of candidates will narrow with each round of voting, and the winning product will be revealed on October 1, National Manufacturing (MFG) Day.

In addition to receiving a trophy, the victorious company and product will be featured in NC Chamber and Business North Carolina publications, podcasts, social and digital media, among additional statewide publicity efforts.

Join the contest’s social media campaign by following #CoolestThingMadeinNC.