South Carolina AG sues Columbia over city’s mask mandate for students

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — South Carolina’s top prosecutor is suing the state’s capital city over a school mask mandate implemented by Columbia leaders.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson filed the lawsuit with the South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday.

Wilson’s complaint says the mask order conflicts with a state budget requirement that bans school districts from using appropriated funds to require face coverings.

City leaders say the ordinance will help protect children who are too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and is legal because it uses city funds, not state dollars.

The lawsuit comes as average daily cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina have risen by more than 60% over the last two weeks.

