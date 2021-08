COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The East Columbus Gators will not play week 1 because their opponent, Rocky Mount Prep, cannot field a full team with eligibility issues, Athletic Director Bobby Godwin confirms.

The Gators plan to play the rest of the year as scheduled. There is not yet a decision to make up the game, but Godwin says they will not double-up two games in one week. Week 2, August 27th, is an off week for the Gators. They are scheduled for September 3rd against Hobbton.