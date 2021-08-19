Gov. Roy Cooper visits Corning’s Optical Fiber Facility in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper stopped by Corning’s Optical Fiber Facility in Wilmington, speaking about the importance of high-speed internet.

Cooper spoke with members of the United Steelworkers union and their allies as part of “Rural Broadband Week”.

He touted a comprehensive infrastructure budget waiting to be passed in Washington D.C., saying it pushes American-made materials, strengthens domestic supply chains, and spurs job growth in communities across the country, including the Wilmington area.

“We’re so excited about having this transformational opportunity to get high-speed internet access, all over North Carolina, and what’s happening here with Corning and the United Steelworkers who are making this fiber, that we’re going to be laying all over North Carolina to try to connect people to education, to jobs, to medicine, it’s just an exciting thing,” said Gov. Cooper.

The infrastructure bill passed the Senate but is still under debate in the House.