Marines and sailors from Camp Lejeune to provide relief assistance in Haiti

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WWAY) — Marines from 2d Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force have deployed to assist in the ongoing U.S. disaster relief mission in Haiti.

Approximately 200 Marine Corps personnel will be supporting the U.S. relief mission.

The Marines will join the international effort currently involving officials from the U.S. Embassy, other U.S. military services, and a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) that deployed to Haiti Aug. 14.

Historically, U.S. military capabilities are most critical in the early stages of a disaster-relief operation, when fewer resources and disaster-response experts are available to help victims and impacted communities.

As those disaster-relief operations progress, and more uniquely experienced experts arrive to assist with longer-term recovery and reconstruction, the need for U.S. military capabilities diminishes, and other, more experienced relief personnel and organizations assume the roles previously performed by military troops and units.