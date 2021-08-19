NC Representative visits Brunswick Community College

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Thursday, state representative David Rouzer paid a visit to Brunswick Community College.

BCC was recently named Smart Asset’s Best Community College in the United States for the second year in a row last month.

Staff said it’s because the college puts an emphasis on employability and working to meet community’s needs in areas like nursing, welding, and cyber security.

Rouzer awarded the school a special certificate of accomplishment and stressed the importance of the work BCC is doing.

“It really is amazing the work you all do. It’s really important for our job creators, our small businesses the need talent. That need expertise. That need that qualified workforce,” Rouzer said.

Later, Rouzer took a tour to learn more about students and staff.