Oak Island Water Rescue working on rip current warning project

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WWAY) — Oak Island Water Rescue are working on a project to warn people about rip currents.

The announcement comes in light of the deaths of two people caught in rip currents on Wednesday, August 18.

Oak Island Water Rescue plan to put rip current warnings at every beach access.

They hope to have them up before Labor Day, allowing each beachgoer to check the current rip conditions before they get to the beach.

In the meantime, the current rip warning level is updated every 15 minutes on the organization’s website at https://oiwr.org/currenthazard