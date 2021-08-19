Operation Hell Swamp takes 26 violent criminals off the streets

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — In Brunswick County, 26 violent gang members wanted for drug trafficking are off the streets.

According to Sheriff John Ingram, Operation Hell Swamp started in 2017 an focused on arresting area drug dealers fentanyl, heroine, cocaine, and crack cocaine from Texas to Brunswick County.

One dealer, Nicholas Shamar Griffin was one of the highest ranking members of the Brunswick County Bloods street gang.

District Attorney Jon David said throughout the operation, law enforcement was able to arrest many actively hurting the community.

“People who are peddling poison for profit, who frequently arm themselves, exist outside the law, and conduct their business through the use of violence. Which can include home invasions, kidnappings, and at times murders,” said David.

According to David, the Bloods gang in Brunswick County is now in shambles because of Operation Hell Swamp.