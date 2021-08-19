Pender County Schools to offer virtual learning for elementary students

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) –During a special meeting on Thursday, the Pender County Board of Education opted to move forward with a virtual learning option for elementary school students.

The Board unanimously approved a contract to partner with K12/Stride Learning Solutions to create a virtual learning platform for 2021-22 school year.

Last month, when the Pender County School Board voted to make masks optional, and not mandatory, some parents were upset that virtual learning wasn’t an option for elementary school students, a population that is unable to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

But now, families who are interested in using this virtual platform are asked to complete the form at this link to express their interest.

Once this form has been filled out, parents will get a follow-up email containing information to a Zoom meeting with K12/Stride Learning Solutions and Pender County Schools staff to review what the virtual platform will entail.

This meeting is set for Monday at 6:30 p.m.