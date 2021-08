WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force Raleigh Team found and arrested a man wanted by the Wilmington Police Department for child sex crimes.

According to a press released from the Wilmington Police Department, the task force located and apprehend Antwon Tatum, 28, from Raleigh.

Tatum has been charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Tatum is currently being held under a $650,000 secured bond.