Warrant: TRU Colors COO found armed in bathroom morning of double-homicide

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A search warrant obtained by WWAY reveals new details in the double-homicide at the home of TRU Colors COO that happened on July 24.

Koredreese Tyson, 29, and Bri-yanna Williams, 21, were shot to death inside George Taylor III’s home in the 6000 block of Providence Court.

According to the search warrant, deputies found TRU Colors COO George Taylor III hiding in a bathroom. Taylor said he woke up around 5 am to the sound of four to five gunshots. He then barricaded himself in a bathroom with a shotgun and a handgun until deputies arrived. Taylor admitted to deputies that the handgun was found in an upstairs bedroom where “multiple gang members had been living.”

Taylor told deputies that he had Nest cameras connected to his cell phone and agreed to allow detectives to look at the footage on his phone, “but a short time later, revoked consent to do so.” Taylor also told deputies he had called Tyson, who lived in an upstairs bedroom, and a man named Eric Marshall during the shooting and did not call 911.

The warrant says Taylor had recently given Tyson 30 days to move out of his home because of Tyson’s recent “erratic behavior.” Taylor said he was concerned that Tyson had been partying a lot with gang members and drinking a lot.

Based on the evidence gathered, deputies determined Taylor’s Apple iPhone XS may contain evidence relating to the murders. The cell phone was seized and entered into evidence.

Raquel Adams, Dyrell Green, and Omonte Bell, all three validated gang members, were arrested on Wednesday in relation to the murders. All were charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of felony conspiracy.