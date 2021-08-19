Whiteville City Schools: Masks required indoors and in school vehicles

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Whiteville City Schools announced on Thursday night that all students and staff must wear face-coverings while indoors and while being transported in school-owned vehicles.

A press release shared by the Whiteville City Schools Board of Education reads, “The action is necessary due to the extreme level of viral transmission in our community and in an effort to keep students and staff members in school for in-person learning. While face coverings may not be 100% effective in preventing the spread of the COVID virus, they do assist with contact tracing, which, in many cases, allows students and staff to remain in school and our athletic programs to continue.”

The announcement comes after the district announced on July 28 that masks would largely be optional. Previously, students would only be required to wear face coverings while using school transportation. It was recommended that students and staff in grades 9-12 who were not fully vaccinated wear masks indoors.