Azalea Festival vendors prepare for an uncertain street fair

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Preparations are underway for a weekend full of some of the Azalea Festival’s biggest events.

Though they usually happen in April, this year Azalea officials decided to move the Azalea Parade, Avett Brothers concert, and Street Festival to this weekend due to coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

All day Friday vendors set up their tents, getting ready for a weekend hopefully full of sales. While some worry there hasn’t been enough advertising to publicize the street fair, others are hopeful more people than ever will attend.

“We have $8,000 worth of inventory, two hours to get here, and if we don’t have the sales it’s costly,” said Tony Scronzo, a vendor with Sunsational Windspinners. “And it’s time consuming, it’s three days out of our lives. So we were hoping to get a little more support.”

Sarah Thomason, a vendor with Lake Fairy Creations was more optimistic. “It’s an outdoor event, which a lot of people seem to be more comfortable with right now, and I can’t imagine we’re going to have a small turn out. Like I feel pretty good about it this weekend.”

We reached out to the Azalea Festival’s Executive Director, but with preparations underway she has not gotten back to us yet.