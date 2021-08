COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Schools has changed course on its mask policy for the upcoming school year.

All students, staff and visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering beginning Monday, August 23, 2021 in all indoor areas.

- Advertisement -

All students and staff are required to wear a mask/face covering on any school district transportation.

Officials announced the change early Friday, citing the rising COVID-19 case numbers as reason for the updated policy.