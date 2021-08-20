Gov. Cooper announces state boards and commissions appointments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper announced new appointments and nominations to North Carolina boards and commissions today, including some people based in the Cape Fear region.

Here are the local appointments:

Cooper has appointed Delores H. Rhodes of Wilmington as a member at-large to the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees.

Rhodes is an Outreach Liaison for the Watson College of Education at UNCW. She has spent well over 35 years working in Educational Leadership and Supervision.

Gov. Cooper has appointed Dr. Kevin Easley of Wilmington as a New Hanover County resident to the Cape Fear Navigation and Pilotage Commission.

Easley is a licensed attorney and medical doctor. He is a new member of the New Hanover Regional Medical Center- Zimmer Cancer Center as their newest doctor in Gynecologic Oncology. He is an author and publisher of several books and journals, such as the Overview of Gynecologic Malignancies: Cervix, Uterine and Ovarian, In.; and Cancer outcomes at the end of the century.

Gov. Cooper has appointed Mark D. Venters of Wilmington to the North Carolina Radiation Protection Commission. The appointment is as a member with experience in an atomic energy field other than power generation.

Venters is the Senior Staff Manager of Radiological Emergency Preparedness and Fire Protection Programs at GE Hitachi Nuclear in Wilmington. He has over 38 years in commercial nuclear utility, uranium enrichment, radioactive waste & fuel cycle facility industries.