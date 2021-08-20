Horry County Schools parent concerned after nearly 200 COVID-19 cases less than one week into school

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — There are already more than 180 cases of COVID-19 in Horry County Schools, less than a week after students headed back to the classroom.

According to the Horry County Schools COVID-19 Case Dashboard, student cases jumped nearly 52% in one day. The district reported 158 student cases on Thursday. The number of student cases was 104 on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The total number of cases for the district is 184 as of Thursday afternoon. Of those, 27 are staff cases. That means the cases among staff have more than doubled since yesterday.

Read more here….