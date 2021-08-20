Magnolia Greens residents vote on potential name change

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — As the debate over recognizing elements of the nation’s past continues, one local community took a vote over whether to change their name.

The Magnolia Greens Golf Plantation will remain as such after residents voted on a proposal to remove the world “plantation” from its name.

- Advertisement -

There were 551 votes to keep the community’s name as is, with 235 votes in favor of a name change.

The vote was done by residents over a month-long period.

The vote comes as many places around North Carolina have removed statues of Confederate leaders, including New Hanover County.