Masks required inside county buildings for unvaccinated people starting Tuesday in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — All unvaccinated Pender County government employees and all unvaccinated public entering county buildings will be required to wear face coverings starting Tuesday at 8 am.

“Because COVID continues to spread, the Pender County Board of County Commissioners approved a recommendation to establish a mask or face covering requirement. We are taking this cautionary measure for the safety of our employees and citizens,” said Chad McEwen, Pender County Manager.

- Advertisement -

All unvaccinated members of the public entering county buildings must wear a properly worn face covering or mask or have verification confirming their vaccination status.

“We ask that all public and county employees observe appropriate social distancing of 6-feet,” said McEwen.

The mask requirement applies to all employees or members of the public who aren’t fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated means that two weeks have passed since receiving the second Moderna or Pfizer shot or two weeks since receiving the Johnson and Johnson shot.

Virtual meetings for county employees are strongly encouraged until the COVID virus is contained.

Pender County Health Department continues to provide COVID vaccinations to all residents ages 12 and older free of charge. No appointments are necessary.

Vaccinations are available daily, 8-5 p.m. at the health department, 803 S. Walker St., in Burgaw, or at the Hampstead County Annex, 15060 US Hwy. 17.