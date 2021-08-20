Novant Health hospitals update visitor restrictions

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (News Release) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in our communities, Novant Health is adjusting its visitor restrictions to help protect the health and safety of our patients and team members. As of Tuesday, Aug. 24, all patients except those with COVID-19 or who are patients under investigation for COVID-19, may have one overnight visitor. All hospital visitors must be 12 or older*, healthy, pass COVID-19 screening questions and wear a mask while on-site.

Additional visitor restrictions include:

- Advertisement -

No visitors are permitted in the emergency department waiting room with adult patients unless the patient is over 65 or is clearly in need of a support person. One visitor will be permitted once the patient is in a treatment room.

Inpatient, critical care, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and pediatric patients are each allowed two visitors per day; visitors must be the same two people per day.

Obstetric and labor and delivery patients are allowed one support person for the entire stay. These patients may also have a certified doula in addition to the one support person.

Patients who have COVID-19 or are under investigation for COVID-19 may have a visit by community clergy at the patient or family’s request. The clergy must wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and leave the building immediately after their visit.

Exceptions may continue to be granted in special circumstances, such as end-of-life care.

This guidance remains in place to protect the health of patients, team members and visitors and to reduce the likelihood for anyone to encounter or inadvertently spread COVID-19.

We encourage friends and family members of our patients to consider using phone calls or video chats to communicate with their loved ones. We also encourage patients to ask their health care provider for specific guidance for their area before inviting visitors to our facilities.

For more information about Novant Health’s visitor restrictions, visit NovantHealth.org/Coronavirus.

*Please note, visitors at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center must be 16 or older.