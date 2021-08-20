Seabird collecting items for ‘Stuff the Bus’ this weekend, donors entered to win $200 gift card

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new, local business in downtown Wilmington is collecting items for students ahead of the first day of school in New Hanover and Pender Counties.

Seabird Restaurant in downtown Wilmington is partnering with Communities in Schools of the Cape Fear to ‘Stuff the Bus.’ For a list of suggested donations, click here.

- Advertisement -

Anyone who visits the restaurant and brings school supplies to donate this weekend will be entered to win a $200 Seabird gift card. The winner will be announced on Monday.