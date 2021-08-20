The Latest: Spain says Kabul airport chaos hinders airlifts

MADRID — Spain’s defense minister says the country’s military transport planes are leaving Kabul partly empty because chaos at the city’s airport is preventing Afghans from evacuating.

Defense Minister Margarita Robles said Friday that one Afghan family taken out by Spain had left behind a daughter they lost in the airport crush.

She told Spanish public radio RNE that an ideal solution would be to set up corridors into the airport, but that’s impossible because “nobody’s in control of the situation.”

She said that after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left his country the airport’s air traffic controllers and security staff walked out, rendering it inoperative until United States forces took it over.

She said the U.S. has given assurances that its forces won’t leave the airport until the last person awaiting evacuation is out.